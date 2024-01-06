Niger arrests council officer, others for illegal printing, sale of fake vehicle emblems

Niger State Internal Revenue Service has caught up with members of a syndicate specialising in defrauding the state government.

They include a revenue officer of Bosso Local Government Council and some private individuals.

They print and sell fake motor vehicle badges and emblems to unsuspecting members of the public.

The NGSIRS stated in Minna on Saturday that their action ran afoul of the provisions of the Niger State Tax Administration and Consolidation Law (2022).

It warned all persons or syndicates involved in the illegal collection of revenue or the printing and circulation of fake government documents and items to desist or face the law as would those arrested.

“Printing and sale of licences, permits, emblems and stickers, receipts and number plates are statutory functions not delegated to private individuals.

“Some members of these syndicates have been arrested and they include private individuals and government officials and they are set to be prosecuted,’’ it stated.

Also Read:

The NGSIRS stressed that it was fully committed to tracking, identifying and bringing to justice all categories of persons involved in the despicable act of economic sabotage against the government and the people of Niger.

It added that it remained resolute to deliver on its statutory mandate of optimal revenue generation by blocking all forms of leakages and prosecuting revenue generation saboteurs.