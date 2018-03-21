Niger approves N300m for 2018 WAEC fees

The Niger State Government has approved N300 million for the payment of registration fees for its citizens sitting the 2018 West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations.

Hajiya Fatima Madugu, the Commissioner for Education, who disclosed ths during a press conference on Wednesday in Minna, said that Governor Abubakar Bello approved the payment at the weekly executive council meeting.

She explained that the Bello-led government inherited a debt of N950m from its predecessor, saying that WAEC was being paid gradually.

Madugu said that the payment of the WAEC fees for students was part of the state government’s efforts to provide free education for students.

Also speaking, Alhaji Mamman Musa, Commissioner for Water Resources, said that the council also approved N700m for the procurement of water accessories and installation of some pumps earlier purchased by government.

He said that the water equipment would be deployed to Minna, Bida, Suleja, Kontagora and New Bussa to stabilise water supply in those towns.

Musa said: “Sometimes last year, the state government declared a state of emergency on education and also promised to overhaul the water sector.

“The N700 million will be used to purchase additional water equipment so as to have constant water supply in the state.”

Nasara Dan-Malam, Commissioner for Justice, who also spoke, disclosed that the council also approved a bill for a law to establish Teachers Professional Institutes in three zones of the state.

He explained that the bill would be submitted to the House of Assembly “very soon”.