The Niger State Government has approved over N1 billion for the dualisation of 2.4km Tunga Roundabout to Imani Junction in Minna.

Alhaji Ibrahim Panti, the state Commissioner for Works, disclosed during a news conference.

Panti said Governor Abubakar Sani Bello gave the approval during the Executive Council meeting in Minna on Thursday.

He explained that the contract had been awarded to Sojet Nigeria Limited, adding that the duration for the construction of the dualisation was 18 months.

Panti said the essence was to decongest traffic and reduce incidence of accidents on the road.

He disclosed that the council also approved that six roads should be added to the ongoing road construction projects in Kontagora, adding that over N1 billion was earmarked for the project.

Also, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the state Commissioner for Information, disclosed that the council also constituted a committee for robust and strategic planning of the state agriculture sector that would provide a platform for agriculture produce in the state.

He said members of the committee include: Alhaji Ahmed Matane, who would serve as the Chairman, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development and Dr. Mustapha Jibril, Commissioner for Investment.

Idris said the council also agreed to provide additional firefighting equipment in Kutigi, Rijau and Sabon-Wuse for quick response to fire incidents in the areas.

He disclosed that the council mandated the state Ministry of Works to come up with a Bill of Quantities for a complete renovation of the state secretariat to provide conducive environment and office accommodation for civil servants.

The Commissioner added that the council also approved a review of procurement nature of advertisements under open competitiveness bidding in the state.

He explained that the review entails that before any contract is awarded, it must go through procurement board, advertisement and bidding.