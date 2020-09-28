The Niger State Government has announced the reopening of all basic and post-basic classes of private and public institutions for third term of 2019/2020 academic session on October 4.

Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, the Commissioner for Education, announced this during a news conference in Minna on Monday.

Salihu said the decision to reopen schools was a results of series of meetings with stakeholders and State Commissioners for Education, where resolutions were adopted.

She said all teachers are to return to their respective schools from September 29 to commence preparations for the reopening of schools.

Salihu said the reopening of school would be with exception to public boarding schools, where only SS2 would resume on the same day using the platooning model.

She said that JSS1 and JSS2 are to attend morning classes, while SS1 and SS2 would attend evening classes, adding that the 2020/2021 session would commence on January 3, 2021.

She added that pupils of primaries one to three in public schools would attend morning classes, while pupils in primary four to six would attend evening classes.

She, however noted that all senior and junior secondary schools as well as private primary schools were to open and operate in line with COVID-19 protocol.

She said that all Tsangaya, Quranic Islamiyya and faith-based schools would open and operate in line with COVID-19 protocol.