The Niger state Child Rights Protection Agency says it will ensure that parents of the 15 children discovered in a torture house in Suleja are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Hajiya Mariam Kolo, Director-General of the agency, made this known during a visit to the COVID-19 Isolation Centre, where the children are receiving medical attention in Minna on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police, following reliable information received on July 18, rescued the children from a house disguised as an Islamic study centre.

The children were said to have been physically abused, chained by their teacher and had scars all over their bodies.

They were later handed to the state child rights agency to be taken care of.

Kolo said: “The children are doing fine now.

“We have been taking good care of them in terms of feeding and medical care and until we are sure they are out of danger medically before we will reunite them with their families.”

Kolo said parents of the children would soon be prosecuted once the ongoing strike by the state labour union was over to serve as a deterrent to others.

The D-G appealed to parents, especially fathers, to look inward within their communities for Islamic schools to enrol their wards and desist from sending them to strangers.

She said: “There are enough Islamic schools within their locality.

“Children are supposed to be blessings to society rather than a burden.

“These children from every indication do not have moral training.

“Henceforth, any parent caught sending their children away from home to other places will be dealt with decisively.”