Niger: 70-year-old man allegedly stabs police prosecutor to death over wife

A Minna Magistrate Court five in Niger State has remanded a 70-year-old man, Sabo Mohammed of Manigi Village, in Minna Correctional Centre for allegedly stabbing a police prosecutor, Inspector Nasir Musa, to death with a knife.

Until his death, Musa was attached to the Manigi Magistrate Court, Niger State.

According to a police report, the suspect attacked the deceased on the third of last month with a sharp knife, suspecting him of enticing his junior wife.

The report indicated that the deceased was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida for treatment where he was confirmed dead.

This offence contravenes Section 221 of the Penal Code Law which is punishable by death.

Police prosecutor Inspector Ogiri Emmanuel informed the court that the details of the case are in the file, adding that a copy will be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

When the charge was read to the suspect, he pleaded guilty to the charges and begged for leniency.

“It is devil’s work. I regret for taking the law into my hands and I beg the Court for leniency,” he pleaded before the court.

The Presiding Magistrate, Hadiza Imam, condemned the alleged act but noted that the court lacks jurisdiction to try cases of culpable homicide and will therefore await legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

She then adjourned the case to April 15 for further mention and directed that the suspect be remanded in the Minna Correctional Centre.

