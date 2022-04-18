NIFOR boss presents outstanding vouchers of N100m to Senate Panel

The Executive Director of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, Dr. Celestin Ikuenobe, has resented the outstanding payment vouchers of N100 million to the Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

The Senate Panel through the report of the Auditor General for the Federation had queried the Institute for spending N210 million without payment vouchers.

Further information revealed that the alleged infractions by the Auditor General’s of the Federation against the Institute were committed during the previous administration.

But the NIFOR boss was able to present N110 million vouchers to the Committee.

It was resolved that the Executive Director of the Institute should provide the outstanding vouchers of N100 million to the Panel two weeks ago

However, at the resumption of the Committee meeting, the Director of the Institute presented the outstanding of N100 million to put to rest the allegation of spending the N210 million without payment vouchers.

Ikuenobe presented relevant vouchers for clearance before Panel.

The query had said: “Four hundred and twenty-three (423) payments totalling N210,921,849.66 (Two hundred and ten million, nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, eight hundred and forty-nine naira, sixty-six kobo) were made without payment vouchers and internal audit checks, contrary to Financial Regulations 601 and 1705 which stipulate that all payments must be vouched for, and the head of internal audit unit in all Ministries/Extra-ministerial offices and other arms of government shall ensure that 100% pre-payment audit of all checked and passed vouchers is carried out and the vouchers forwarded under security schedule direct to the appropriate central pay office for payment.

“The Executive Director’s response vide Ref. No. OAuGF/EIAD &SD/FMARD/NIFOR/2018/2 dated 30th April 2018, claimed that no payment was made without raising payment voucher and advised that the vouchers in question be attached.”