NIDO reacts to viral video of policemen collecting cash from Chinese

The Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation, China Chapter has strongly berated a viral video showing some Chinese handing out naira notes to Nigerian policemen who were lined up.

The footage, which circulated widely on Tuesday, captured the moment the officers, fully armed and in uniform, received cash from the foreign nationals in what appeared to be a coordinated and deliberate exercise.

The incident has drawn condemnation from a cross-section of Nigerians online, many describing it as embarrassing and disgraceful.

Reacting on behalf of the Nigerian community in China, the Acting President of NIDO China in a video shared on social media and sighted on Thursday, condemned the incident, saying: “This video has caused a very big embarrassment, not just to the Nigerian Police Force, but to the dignity of our nation and its people — particularly to us in the diaspora here.”

She further lamented that the video has sparked conversations about Nigeria’s integrity, sovereignty, and how our institutions are perceived globally.

According to her, members of the Nigerian diaspora in China swiftly mobilised to have the video taken down.

They reported it to WeChat moderators and also contacted the individuals who posted the video.

Their efforts were successful, and the video was eventually deleted.

However, the diaspora leader warned that the damage had already been done.

She emphasised that the act of uniformed officers receiving money from foreign nationals in such a public and performative manner sends a dangerous message about the professionalism and autonomy of Nigeria’s security institutions.

She said: “This is unacceptable.

“This can totally undermine the diplomatic standards of engagement between China and Nigeria.

“It reinforces a very dangerous perception that African institutions are up for patronage.

“We’re not charity beggars.

“We must demand mutual respect in all international dealings—not handouts.

“Nigerian Police Force — you represent us.

“You are on the frontlines.

“You cannot do this.

The diaspora leader further urged authorities to retrain members of the police force on ethics, public conduct, and national identity, insisting that the incident was not an isolated one.

She added: “This is getting out of hand.

“We’ve seen Chinese people go to other African countries and pull off similar acts—posting such degrading videos on WeChat and laughing about it.

“This has to stop, and it must stop from home.

“To our leaders and everyone concerned—please double down on reforms that protect our national pride.

“This is a call to action.”

Post Views: 27