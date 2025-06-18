NIDCOM welcomes diaspora advocate ahead National Diaspora Day

As part of preparations for the 2025 National Diaspora Day celebration, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has welcomed Nigerian-American philanthropist Dr. Krystal Chanchangi and her daughter Kleopatra, a young diaspora ambassador, during a strategic engagement session at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, was the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi.

He described the meeting as part of the Commission’s sustained efforts to strengthen connections with Nigerians in the diaspora, especially ahead of the National Diaspora Day celebrations scheduled for July 25 to 26, 2025.

Dr. Bassi highlighted five major contributions of the Nigerian diaspora: resources, talents, skills, global exposure, and networks.

He stated that this year’s event is expected to host 1,000 physical attendees and 10,000 virtual participants from across the world.

He further emphasised that Nigerian diaspora members contribute significantly to the national economy, remitting over $20 billion annually.

“The Commission remains committed to connecting diaspora talents and investments to local economies and government programmes across all levels,” Bassi said.

Dr. Krystal Chanchangi appreciated the warm reception and the opportunity to be part of the upcoming National Diaspora Day, describing the invitation as both an honour and a call to greater responsibility.

She reiterated the significance of the event as a unifying platform for Nigerians across the globe to reconnect with their roots, contribute to national conversations, and inspire collective progress.

Chanchangi further spoke passionately about her upcoming Soccer Charity Event in partnership with renowned footballer Jude Ighalo.

The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 22, 2025 at 2pm at the National Stadium, Abuja.

Dr. Chanchangi shared her belief in giving back to Nigeria, stressing that one does not have to be wealthy to make an impact.

“Every diaspora member can contribute meaningfully in their field, whether in education, hospitality, engineering, or the creative industries. I believe in using the resources God has given me to help people prosper,” she said.

Kleopatra, her daughter, also shared her excitement about being in Nigeria and expressed her interest in participating in the National Diaspora Day celebrations through cultural dance.

The meeting ended with a strong call to nurture patriotism and cultural pride among younger generations of Nigerians living abroad.

