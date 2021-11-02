NiDCOM warns Nigerians in Diaspora against ‘Shadow Ministers’

The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission on Monday warned Nigerians in Diaspora against a so-called “Diaspora Shadow Ministers”.

The warning was issued by Dr. Sule Bassi, NiDCOM Secretary, on behalf of the Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

In the warning contained in a statement in Abuja, NiDCOM stated that it came to the attention of the management that one Kenneth Gbandi, who they think was the former Chairman, NIDO Europe, was behind the idea of the DSM.

According to the statement, the appointment of the DSM was done under the guise of asking the diasporas to be part of the so-called “African Democratic Process”, which incidentally has the same acronym with a political party in Nigeria, which Gbandi belongs to.

The statement said: “The Nigerian democratic space and practice does not recognise shadow cabinet in the Nigerian Constitution.

“Who is the ‘Diaspora Shadow Ministers’ anchoring on?

“We in Nigeria only recognise the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) government who was duly elected at the last Presidential Elections in 2019.

“NiDCOM therefore warns members of the Nigerians in Diaspora community to beware of being used by anyone seeking every desperate moves to be relevant politically in the Diaspora community and in Nigeria.

“While acknowledging the rights of all and sundry to free association, it must be noted that this so–called DSM is being deployed by Mr Gbandi to further his objectives, that for now we do not seem to know.

“The question on the lips of observers is whether he is forming a parallel government abroad, while hiding under the shadow of diaspora and political formation.

“However, three (3) of the appointees, had declined the appointment and membership of this group.

“It was therefore imperative to also urge all Nigerians in the Diaspora to shun what is NOT right and be good ambassadors of Nigeria wherever they find themselves.

Thank you and God bless you.”