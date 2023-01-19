“Policy Formation and The Implementation of Practical Experience: The National Diaspora Policy 2021 in Perspective,” was the focus of the lecture delivered by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, at the National Defence College, Abuja.

She said the National Diaspora policy is a holistic and integrated document that supports the framework for maximising the value of Diaspora contributions to national development.

This involves the active participation of all stakeholders so as to decentralise Diaspora contribution to every sector of the economy.

According to Dabiri-Erewa: “Ours in NiDCOM is to guide the Diaspora and link them up with required agencies, while ensuring an enabling environment for them to participate fully in National Development.”

Dabiri-Erewa further shared her practical experience of the formulation and Implementation of the National Diaspora Policy where she raised the challenges and progress of the implementation of the policy to include: Inadequate data on Nigerians in the Diaspora, high cost of remittances, pooling of funds from the Diaspora for targeted Foreign Direct Investments among others.

Part of the progress, she stated, include: approval of The Nigeria Diaspora Investment Trust Fund by President Muhammadu Buhari and establishment of the Diaspora Data Mapping Portal by the commission.

Rear Admiral Murtala Mormoni Bashir, the Commandant, National Defence College, while appreciating the guest lecturer, appreciated the quality service she is rendering to the Nation.

Bashir said: “Although the policy is at an infant stage, I can proudly say we are better informed on policy formation and implementation with the practical experience you have just shared.”

The Commandant urged the participants to make value out of the knowledge shared as it perfectly aligns with the objectives of the Course.

The NDC Course 31 had in attendance 115 participants with 21 participants from 20 countries across Africa and Asia.