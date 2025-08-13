NiDCOM partners African Cultural Festival to deepen diaspora engagement

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission partners African Cultural Festival (ACF2025) to host the African Diaspora Summit in September, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA.

The event, supported by the Government of Pennsylvania and the Dauphin County Commissioners, will unite global leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, and policymakers under the theme: “Africa to the World: Culture, Creativity, and Collaboration.”

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, describes the summit as a platform to harness Diaspora expertise, promote youth and women empowerment, and advance Africa’s creative economy as a driver of innovation and stronger global ties.

Highlights of the three-day festival (September 19–21) will include cultural showcases, youth leadership forums, business networking, and the celebration of African creativity across fashion, art, music, film, technology, and cuisine.

NiDCOM will also present Nigeria’s vibrant creative sector, forging strategic partnerships that align with the nation’s economic and cultural development goals.

The African Cultural Festival was officially unveiled on March 26, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg and will celebrate nine Duduplugs of: fashion, music, art, tech, film, dance, literature, food, and home.

