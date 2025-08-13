NiDCOM partners African Cultural Festival to deepen diaspora engagement

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission partners African Cultural Festival (ACF2025) to host the African Diaspora Summit in September, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA.
The event, supported by the Government of Pennsylvania and the Dauphin County Commissioners, will unite global leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, and policymakers under the theme: “Africa to the World: Culture, Creativity, and Collaboration.”
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, describes the summit as a platform to harness Diaspora expertise, promote youth and women empowerment, and advance Africa’s creative economy as a driver of innovation and stronger global ties.
Highlights of the three-day festival (September 19–21) will include cultural showcases, youth leadership forums, business networking, and the celebration of African creativity across fashion, art, music, film, technology, and cuisine.
Also Read
- NISO wades into Enugu tariff adjustment crisis, insists on market integrity
- Invest Nigeria: LCCI, Foreign, Trade Ministries set to host international Expo
- IGP hosts Alaafin-led traditional rulers, Polish ambassador, says partnership with stakeholders will help policing
- 2025 AfroBasket: D’Tigers outclass Madagascar in opening game
- Ibadan North by-election: Candidates sign, commit to peace accord
NiDCOM will also present Nigeria’s vibrant creative sector, forging strategic partnerships that align with the nation’s economic and cultural development goals.
The African Cultural Festival was officially unveiled on March 26, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg and will celebrate nine Duduplugs of: fashion, music, art, tech, film, dance, literature, food, and home.