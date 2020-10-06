The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has pledged to work with the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers to carry out a capacity building training for teachers at the national level.

This was contained in a statement by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NIDCOM in Abuja on Tuesday.

It stated that this was one of the highlights of the meeting between a delegation of NUT, Lagos State chapter, and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of NiDCOM.

Dabiri-Erewa extolled the virtues of teachers in the society, appreciating them for doing great, both within and outside the country.

She encouraged them to continue to do more, while assuring that “there is always a reward for hard work”.

The NiDCOM boss cited an example of a lecturer in Lagos State, who had spent 35 years teaching in South Africa.

She added that there were plans to work with the likes of him and even those in the diaspora to train the teachers on capacity building.

“I will like to commend you teachers and assure you that NiDCOM is ready to work with you, because without teachers, the society cannot be a good foundation,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, called for actions to rest the ugly trend where students go abroad to spend years only to return home with non-standard and unaccredited certificates.

Earlier, Adesegun Raheem, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, extolled the virtues of Dabiri-Erewa and her contributions to the education sector.

“You are a role model, just as Lagos State Sovernment is doing very well in the sector of education by training teachers and equipping them with facilities,” he said.

Raheem noted that even during the lockdown, the education sector was not locked down in Lagos State.

According to him, other states in the country should incorporate what Lagos State is doing, saying it will help to take education in Nigeria to greater heights.

He added that the state government was doing a great job within the education sector, especially in areas of trainings, both nationally and internationally.

Public schools in Lagos State, he said, were doing better than the private schools as they had scheduled trainings, e-lessons and other interactive lessons to prepare students up to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board level.