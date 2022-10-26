NiDCOM, IOM parley on better diaspora relations

Stakeholders in the Diaspora matters have described reinforced networking and synergy among all as critical for the promotion of diaspora relations for national building.

This was one of the highlights at the fourth Summit of the Standing Committee on Diaspora Matters and the State Diaspora Focal Point Officers (SDFPOs), organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

(NiDCOM), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Abuja.

In his opening remarks, representative of the Chief of Mission for the IOM, Victor Lutenco, stressed the need for a robust development between Nigeria and the Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Lutenco added that mechanisms or platforms for Nigerians abroad to invest into the nation’s economy should be made available, while adding that the Government should ensure that adequate welfare for the Diasporas and ensure their participation in electoral process.

He commended the Nigerian government for creating a strategy and structure to look inwards at converting the brain-drain phenomenon to brain-gain and brain circulation for national development.

Speaking via Zoom from Seoul, South Korea, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM said that for more service delivery towards galvanising the relationship between Nigeria and its Diaspora, the Commission needs to be strengthened, in terms of functionality and as independently as possible.

Dabiri-Erewa seized the opportunity to reiterate the need not to give up on Diaspora voting, as other African countries are fast adopting diaspora voting in their respective electoral process.

The NiDCOM boss said that the Diasporas need to work together to boost and grow the nation, from the grassroot level at various state levels, to the federal level in Nigeria.

She thanked the IOM for their endless support in the affairs of migration and the diaspora in Nigeria.

The meeting also had progress reports and discussions from State Diaspora Focal Point Officers and other stakeholders present at the event.