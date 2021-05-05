The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission will on May 8, 2021 hold its maiden Diaspora Quarterly Lecture on critical issues of concern to Nigerians living abroad

A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, stated that the theme of the lecture is: “Mobilising Nigerians in the Diaspora for National Development.”

The lecture, according to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, will be by webinar to allow more Nigerians in the Diaspora opportunities to participate in the lecture.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, are Guest speakers, while an array of leaders of the Nigerian Diaspora community will serve as panelists.

Equally, as the Chief Host, Dabiri-Erewa will be on hand to throw more light on recently approved National Diaspora Policy by the Federal Executive Council as well as other relevant issues

The lecture starts at 2pm Nigeria/UK; 9am ET/6am PT USA, while participants are expected to register for the webinar at: www.diaspora.gov.ng/ development.

Participants are also encouraged to send in their questions.

Established in May 2019, NIDCOM is the agency responsible for the engagement of Nigerians in the Diaspora in policies and projects, and in participation in the development of Nigeria.