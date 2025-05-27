NiDCOM has become a strong institution, says Dr. Tolu Aderemi 

Dr Tolu Aderemi, the Director, Jaal Foundation, has described Nigerians in Diaspora Commission under the leadership of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as a strong institution to reckon with within five years of its establishment.

Aderemi gave this commendation when he paid a scheduled courtesy call at the Commission’s Lagos office to give support to Adeola, daughter of actress, Jumoke George, who was recently rescued from Mali

Aderemi said that the objective of Jaal Foundation is to advocate for good governance and part of its advocacy is to build strong institutions.

According to him, whatever has happened to Adeola is a consequence of good governance.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa , as well as the NiDCOM team, the Nigerian Embassy in Mali, Dr Abiola Adebayo, who brought the case to NiDCOM’s attention, and Ms Oyibo Yakub who initially traced Adeola’s whereabouts to Mali.

He noted that within five years of its establishment, a strong institution has been created out of NiDCOM such that after the exit of the pioneer NiDCOM boss, the institution will continue to exist and serve as a succour to Nigerians abroad and at home.

The Director of Jaal Foundation advised those intending to migrate or ‘japa’ to stay back and make the country a greener pasture like other countries.

He, thereafter donated a freezer and cash gift to Adeola, who had in an interview, signified her desire to run a small business selling drinks.

He commended Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa for the pivotal role she has played in rescuing Nigerians stranded in different parts of the world.

