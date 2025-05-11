NiDCOM hails Nigeria’s debut at  Scripps Spelling Bee

In a historic first, 12-year-old Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza Ebiebi Salami, winner of the inaugural Spelling Bee In Nigeria (SpIN), is set to represent the country at the 100th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., marking the nation’s debut in the prestigious competition.

Salami, a student of Greenpath Preparatory School, Abuja, paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

She shared her excitement about the upcoming competition and the opportunity to interact with peers from around the world.

Salami expressed gratitude for the support received and pledged to represent Nigeria with excellence on the international stage.

During the visit, Dabiri-Erewa commended Salami’s achievement, describing her as a source of national pride while emphasizing the significance of Nigeria’s participation in the global event as it joins Ghana to be the only African countries to ever participate, since its establishment about a century ago.

The NiDCOM boss reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower Nigerian youth and enhance the country’s global presence through excellence and innovation.

She was accompanied by her mother, Kemi Salami and Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director for Young Educators Foundation, who led the delegation as well as other members of the team.

