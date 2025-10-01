NiDCOM hails Nigerian on Stanford Top 2% Scientist Ranking

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has congratulated Dr. Ayodeji Amobonye Emmanuel, a distinguished Nigerian scientist, for his well-deserved recognition among the top two percent of Scientists in the world.

The ranking of the Nigerian scientist among the top two percent worldwide was published by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.

In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the spokesperson of the Commission, Dabiri-Erewa urged Emmanuel to continue to blaze the trail in scientific innovation and discovery.

Emmanuel, who specialises in Biotechnology, was listed for his outstanding contributions to scientific research and impact at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa, where he earned his Ph.D and served as a lecturer and researcher.

He is currently a Research Fellow at the Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania.

This prestigious global list identifies researchers whose publications have made the highest impact across 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields.

Dabiri-Erewa described Dr. Emmanuel’s inclusion as a testament to his commitment, academic excellence and contribution to global knowledge production, especially in a field as critical as Biotechnology.

He holds a first degree from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State; a Master’s degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State; and previously served as a staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to the statement by Balogun: “NiDCOM celebrates Dr. Amobonye for being a beacon of excellence and a worthy ambassador of Nigeria in the global scientific community.

“His achievement not only elevates the image of Nigeria in the diaspora but also serves as an inspiration to young scientists across the country.”