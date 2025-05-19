NIDCOM facilitates return of actress Jumoke George’s daughter from Mali

It was a happy reunion on Monday as the lost-but-found- Adeola, the 41-year old daughter of actress Jumoke George finally reunited with her mother and family in Lagos.

This was sequel to an alarm raised by Jumoke George about not hearing from her daughter in four years during an interview on the Talk to B show hosted by Abiola Bayo.

Following the interview, the host, Biola reached f out to the Federal Government of Nigeria through Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The agency’s chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa immediately got in touch with the acting Nigerian High Commissioner, Amb Ugo Chime who both facilitated her transportation back home.

Dabiri-Erewa, NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, was at hand in Lagos office of the commission where the very excited Adeola, thanked the NiDCOM Chairman, the Acting Nigeria Ambassador in Mali, Amb. Ugo Chime, and popular actress, Abiola Bayo, who highlighted her mother’s ordeal on her programme “ Talk with B” as well as Actor Niyi Johnson who was also in attendance.

Dabiri-Erewa welcomed Adeola, and hoped that others would learn from her story, a story of being deceived into a job that never was.

She warned others to resist any temptation of any supposed job offers in Libya or Mali as it’s all journey to slavery.

She said she was promised, through someone close to her , to get employed in a pharmacy only to get there to be told she had been sold to a “ madam,” a move she vehemently resisted.

Adeola said she did not get in touch with her family, out of shame of unfulfilled dreams, and expressed happiness to be back.

Adeola had been living with her grandmother in Ibadan and was last seen after informing the family she was travelling to Lagos.

Abiola Bayo, the host of the program, Talk with B, expressed deep gratitude to the Federal government for its speedy intervention.

