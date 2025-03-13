NiDCOM demands probe into Nigerian TikTok worker’s death in Kenya

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a Nigerian TikTok content moderator who was employed by Teleperformance, the social media company’s contracting firm in Kenya.

In a press statement signed by Gabriel Odu, Media and Public Relations Unit, NiDCOM, on Thursday, the Chairman/CEO of the Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, emphasised the need for a Labour Mobility Law in Nigeria.

She stated that such legislation would provide a structured framework to protect the rights and well-being of Nigerians working abroad by ensuring proper documentation, monitoring, and support systems.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the proposed law would help prevent challenges related to employment conditions, mental health support, and the ability of Nigerian workers to return home when necessary.

She also extended her condolences to Ms. Olubunmi’s family, friends, and colleagues.

The NiDCOM Chairman urged Kenyan authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olubunmi’s untimely passing.

She added that the Nigerian High Commission in Kenya has been contacted to monitor the situation and provide necessary support to the deceased’s family.

Also Read:

She also appealed to Nigerians in Kenya to remain calm as the investigation unfolds and reassured that the Federal Government, through NiDCOM, remains committed to protecting and assisting Nigerians abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa further advised Nigerians seeking employment in foreign countries to engage only with reputable organizations and ensure they are well-informed about their rights and available support structures.

Olubunmi, who had been with the company since 2022, was found dead and decomposing in her Nairobi apartment last week after being absent from work for three days.

Post Views: 28