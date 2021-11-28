NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa top list of corruption-free agencies

For the third time running within six months, another award of excellence was presented to the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as well as the Commission for being corruptionfree and ethically responsible.

It would be recalled that in May 2021, NIDCOM was listed among the 20 outstanding Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government adjudged as performing in the year 2021.

This was disclosed by the CEO, Profiles and Biographies, Kammonke Abam, in a statement in Abuja as an update on the firm’s research and compilation of the accomplishments of MDAs to mark the sixth anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Abam said the assessment result is relative to the MDAs fulfilling their ministerial mandate in line with the administration’s nine-point development agenda, and his firm’s evaluation benchmark.

Similarly on October 21, 2021, the Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria bestowed on Dabiri-Erewa “the Citizens Advocate Ambassador”.

This was in addition to many other awards of excellence by Business Day and The Guardian Newspapers amongst other groups.

Presenting the latest award in Abuja, the Executive Director/CEO of the Center For Ethics and Self Value Orientation, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu, said he was delighted to present the award to the NIDCOM boss because she has never been involved in any corrupt practices even while at the National Assembly.

Yakubu expressed confidence with the Commission’s pro-activeness and management in handling matters of Nigerians in the Diaspora, saying NiDCOM is service compliance and is publicly accessible.

Ethicist Yakubu added that he is delighted iwith the efforts the Commission is making in attracting Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in the social economic growth of the Nation.

He said: “We are here to say thank you for not hearing any case of corruption even while you served as member of House of Representatives in different committees and for replicating the same in NIDCOM.

“Thank you as Public Official for demonstrating character and conduct that is concomitant with the principles of ethics and leadership.

“Thank you for making efforts to bring Nigerians in the Diaspora for Investment into the Country.

“You have proven yourself over and above their THEMATICS, which includes the following: Public accessibility, ethically responsible management, and for proving that what men can do, women can do even better.

The Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, who represented the Chairman/CEO, was delighted to receive the Award on behalf of Dabiri-Erewa.

Bassi said the Commission was elevated to be found worthy of an excellent honour, even as it is just two years old it has strived hard to involve Nigerians in the Diaspora and is looking forward to do more.

He ended by thanking the team for their hard work in the fight against corruption and hoping that Nigeria will be a better place and a home for all.

Others also honoured were the Secretary to the Commission, Director Administration, Head of Departments of Programmes, Diaspora Relations, TTI, Legal and Media and Public Relations Unit.