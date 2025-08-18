NiDCOM congratulates Moses Itauma on boxing victory

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated rising British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Moses Itauma, on his recent victory in the ring.

This was according to a statement released on Sunday and signed by its Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Gabriel Odu.

The Commission described Itauma’s latest victory as a reflection of discipline, resilience, and excellence for which Nigerians across the world are known.

Born in Kežmarok, Slovakia, to a Nigerian father and Slovak mother, Itauma later moved to England, where he has continued to build his career as one of the sport’s most promising prospects.

NiDCOM noted that his success serves as an inspiration not only to Nigerians in the diaspora but also to young athletes aspiring for greatness.

“His latest success is a testament to his discipline and resilience, qualities that reflect the excellence Nigerians around the world are known for.

“Moses’ achievement is a source of inspiration not only to the Nigerian community in the diaspora but also to young athletes everywhere aspiring to greatness.

“NiDCOM celebrates this milestone with Moses Itauma and looks forward to witnessing his continued growth and success on the global stage.

“Congratulations, Moses — your victory makes Nigerians everywhere proud,” the statement partly read.

The 20-year-old Itauma, on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dispatched seasoned veteran Dillian Whyte in just 119 seconds with a brutal first-round knockout during a high-profile heavyweight clash hosted at the ANB Arena.

The fight, featured as the main event, saw Itauma retain his WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight titles while also claiming the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown.

Now ranked No. 1 by the WBO and with a 13–0 record (11 KOs), Itauma is being firmly positioned as one of boxing’s brightest future stars.

