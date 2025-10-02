NiDCOM condemns inhumane treatment of Nigerians ladies in India

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said it has received with deep distress and utter dismay reports alleging the rape, assault, and forced administration of unknown substances on Nigerian ladies held in deportation camps in New Delhi, India.

According to disturbing accounts and videos shared by some of the victims, these young ladies are subjected to inhumane treatment and grave violations of their dignity and fundamental human rights.

The alleged acts of sexual violence, physical abuse, and intimidation are both heartbreaking and unacceptable, NiDCOM said.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday.

Balogun said Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, condemned these reported abuses in the strongest possible terms.

Nigerian citizens, wherever they are in the world, must not be treated as less than human, nor should their vulnerability be exploited under the guise of immigration procedures, Dabiri-Erewa said.

She said: “We are further alarmed by claims that corrupt practices involving middlemen and certain groups are worsening the plight of our citizens through exploitation and extortion.

“If verified, such actions not only endanger lives but also undermine justice and due process.

“NiDCOM reassures the victims and their families that these disturbing reports will not be ignored.

Also Read

“We are already engaging with the Nigerian High Commission in India, relevant Indian authorities, and international human rights organizations to ascertain the veracity of these claims and ensure that immediate and urgent steps are taken to protect the victims, provide them with medical and psychological support, and bring perpetrators to justice.

“We call on the Government of India to urgently investigate these allegations, close down any channels of exploitation, and ensure the safety and dignity of Nigerians within its borders.

“Our hearts go out to the young women and men enduring such traumatic experiences. We stand in solidarity with them and affirm that Nigeria will never abandon its citizens in their time of need.

“NiDCOM will continue to follow up on this matter until justice is served, and the dignity of every Nigerian is safeguarded.”