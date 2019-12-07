The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condemned, in its entirety, the attack on Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Madrid, Spain.

NIDCOM condemned the attack in a statement by the Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday.

According to NIDCOM, Amaechi was attending an official event in Madrid.

The commission said: “NIDCOM appeals to Nigerians in diaspora to be of good behaviour wherever they are because such incidents tarnish the image of the country in their host countries.

“Also such attitude has multiplier negative effects on Nigerians living in that country, who are law-abiding.”

NIDCOM applauded the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Mission in Spain and the Spanish police, who ensured that the attacks did not escalate.