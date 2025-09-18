NIDCOM commends NDLEA, NSA, others as three Nigerians regain freedom in Saudi Arabia

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah for their collaborative efforts that led to the release of three Nigerians earlier detained in Saudi Arabia over alleged drug trafficking.

In a statement, Hon Dabiri-Erewa expressed relief that the three Nigerians freed after four weeks in custody, Maryam Hussain Abdullahi, Abdullahi Bahijja Aminu and Abdulhamid Saddieq, were found innocent and discharged after weeks of detention.

According to the NiDCOM boss, the successful resolution of the case is yet another testament to the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of Renewed Hope Agenda, will not relent in ensuring that no Nigerian anywhere in the world suffers punishment for a crime they did not commit, while urging Nigerians to obey laws of host countries wherever they find themselves.

She recalled similar cases in which Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Ibrahim were released in Saudi Arabia a few years ago after being wrongfully accused of drug-related offences, stressing that the Nigerian government will always stand firm to protect its citizens abroad.

She appealed to travellers to listen to the warnings by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to always cross-check their luggage tags before checking in their luggage.

Hon Dabiri-Erewa in the statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, also appreciated the Saudi authorities for their cooperation in reviewing the case.

