NIDCOM commends declaration of July 5 as ‘Ijaw Day’ in Houston, USA

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has commended the official recognition of July 5 as “Ijaw Day” by the City of Houston, Texas, USA, describing it as a proud and historic moment for the Ijaw people, Bayelsa State, and Nigeria at large.

The declaration underscores the growing impact of Nigerian Diaspora communities and the increasing global acknowledgment of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and contributions.

Dabiri-Erewa described the recognition as a significant milestone that aligns with NiDCOM’s mission and strengthens ties between Nigerians at home and abroad while promoting the preservation of cultural identity.

She said the recognition of July 5 as Ijaw Day in Houston is both a celebration and a call to deepen diaspora engagement and collaboration.

Also Read

The NiDCOM boss views this development as an opportunity to foster stronger partnerships with the state governments, particularly Bayelsa State and to encourage initiatives that leverage Diaspora influence for national development.

Dabiri-Erewa congratulates the Ijaw community and the leadership in Houston whose dedication and advocacy led to the significant recognition.

The commission reaffirms its commitment to supporting such milestones and facilitating platforms that enhance the visibility and impact of Nigerian communities abroad.

Post Views: 26