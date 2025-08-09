NiDCOM celebrates Nigerian excellence abroad

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has felicitated with Gbubemi Kevin Akpornor for his exceptional academic feat and for making Nigeria proud on the global stage.

Dabiri-Erewa rejoiced with the celebrant in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Saturday.

She described Akpornor’s accomplishment as a testament to the brilliance, resilience, and excellence of Nigerians, who continue to raise the nation’s flag high in various spheres globally.

The graduate of Delta State University recently earned a Master’s degree in Renewable Energy Management from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

His academic journey was crowned with double honours, winning two prestigious awards for the uniqueness and relevance of his thesis to contemporary energy challenges.

The statement by Balogun added: “NIDCOM celebrates Akpornor and urged other young Nigerians abroad to emulate his zeal and excellence.”

