NiDCOM celebrates Nigerian excellence abroad

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has felicitated with Gbubemi Kevin Akpornor for his exceptional academic feat and for making Nigeria proud on the global stage.
Dabiri-Erewa rejoiced with the celebrant in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Saturday.
She described Akpornor’s accomplishment as a testament to the brilliance, resilience, and excellence of Nigerians, who continue to raise the nation’s flag high in various spheres globally.
The graduate of Delta State University recently earned a Master’s degree in Renewable Energy Management from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.
Also Read
- Oyebanji extols Olubolade’s virtues as Jonathan, Naval Chief, others pay last respect to Ex-Milad
- Governor Alia expresses sadness over the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh, Ade Ishoribo
- DG BPP commends engineers’ role in nation building
- Oyebanji: The rally of Ekiti State, by Abiodun Komolafe
- Nigeria has lost a patriot in Audu Ogbeh — Tinubu
His academic journey was crowned with double honours, winning two prestigious awards for the uniqueness and relevance of his thesis to contemporary energy challenges.
The statement by Balogun added: “NIDCOM celebrates Akpornor and urged other young Nigerians abroad to emulate his zeal and excellence.”