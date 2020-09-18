Impressed by the production of the repackaged Diaspora Newsletter, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has announced that the Commission will soon float a Diaspora radio station.

Dabiri-Erewa gave this cheering news when the staff of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the Commission, led by the Head of the Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, presented her with copies of the newly produced official newsletter in Abuja.

She said the production of the newsletter will give those in the Diaspora some participatory responsibility and afford them the opportunity to know what is going in the Commission.

She said very soon, the commission will launch its online diaspora radio aimed at reaching out to the targeted audience by projecting the activities of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa therefore urged members of the staff in the unit to redouble their efforts and live up to the expectations.

Responding, Balogun told the Chairman/CEO that the Newsletter was produced in record time with the support given to the unit by the Chairman and the dedication of the staff.

He thanked the Chairman for her magnanimity and commended the team for their efforts.

In the same vein, the Deputy Head of Unit, Gabriel Odu, stated that the unit, being the engine room of the commission, is known for excellence, thus thanked the NiDCOM boss for her support and mentorship of the staff.

The Diaspora Newsletter is another media product for the Commission, which kicked off with the publication of the relaunched August edition.

It is in addition to the weekly Diaspora programme on NTA Network and Diaspora Quarterly Magazine.