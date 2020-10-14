Three Nigerians in the Diaspora have been appointed Members of the Federal Government Economic Think Tank.

A statement by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, quoted the Chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as congratulating the trio on the appointment.

Those appointed are Dr. Godson John Abraham, Dr. Olobo Jonathan Obaje and Titus Olowokere respectively.

The NIDCOM Boss said: “Your appointment is indicative of your wealth of experiences in global business connections, trade and investment prowess, international relations and product space mapping.”

Abraham was appointed Member of the Technical Working Group for Preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021-2025) and Agenda 2050.

He is to focus on Foreign Policy and International Relations as area of plan.

Obaje was appointed as Member of the Central Working Group for the preparation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021-2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050.

Olowokere was appointed Member of the Central Working Group for the Preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021-2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050, with special attention on Business Environment, Trade and Competitiveness and Product Space Mapping.

Uuntil his appointment, Titus was the Executive Director, US-Nigeria Trade Council.

Dabiri-Erewa thanked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, for appointing the three worthy members of the Diaspora Community into the Economic Development Plan of the Country.

According to her: “I am convinced of your Capacities and Capabilities to deliver in record time your assigned duties.”

She further assured Nigerians in Diaspora that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to encourage and support Nigerians abroad as their contributions to the country’s development remain invaluable.