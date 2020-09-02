Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, has congratulated a Rwada-based Nigerian, Obinna Ukwuani, on his new appointment as the Chief Digital Officer for the Bank of Kigali, Rwanda.

Ukwuani was a former Executive at PayStack.

In a congratulatory message, Dabiri-Erewa said Ukwuani has proved that hard work and dedication to duty always pays and not surprised at the height he has attained due to his resilience and doggedness.

The NIDCOM boss prayed for Ukwuani’s success in his new office, urging him to keep the flag flying and making the country proud.

Until his appointment in Rwanda, Ukwuani worked with a Nigerian technology startup, PayStack.

By this new appointment, he will be replacing Regis Rugemanshuro.

He has a Degree in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In January 2018, Ukwuani partnered with the Bank of Kigali to launch Makers Robotics Academy Rwanda, the first ever robotics Book camp in the country.

The programme, facilitated by MIT Students, offered a three weeks course to about 40 Rwandan high school students.