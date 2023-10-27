NIDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa, congratulates Tinubu on victory 

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated President Bola Ahmed on his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Commission’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa called on all Nigerians to rally round President Tinubu in his determination to achieve excellence in moving Nigeria forward.

Dabiri-Erewa said with the final affirmation of President Tinubu’s victory by the Supreme Court, all forms of distraction should be abated while the business of governance should be promoted.

“It is high time to encourage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on the onerous task ahead and not be distracted” the message reads.

Dabiri -Erewa also appealed to all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to join hands with President Tinubu to move the country forward in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

NIDCOM boss restated: “Time to move on is now and deliver on the mandate as freely given to President Tinubu and such, all hands must be on deck to achieve this”.