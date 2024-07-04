NiDCOM boss congratulates Dr Ayeni and Dr Ijeoma Akunyili on their recent elections

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated the duo of Dr. Olufemi Ayeni and Dr. Ijeoma Akunyili on their recent elections.

While Ayeni emerged as the 79th Canadian Orthopaedic Association’s President, Dr. Akunyili was also elected as an Alumni Board Member of Harvard Kennedy School, USA.

In her congratulatory message, the elated NiDCOM boss applauded their victory, describing the feat as a mark of their dedication, hardwork, strive for success and determination for excellence.

She prayed for their success, urging them to put in their best as usual and keep bringing glory to the nation.

Dr. Ayeni, a Professor and an Academic Division Head of Orthopedic Surgery at McMaster University became a member of the Canadian Orthopedic Association (COA) on the very first day of his residency in 2002 and same at McMaster University, a feat he considers a joy of his lifetime.

He is the youngest and first Canadian Orthopedic Association President of both Nigerian and African descent in an association that has run for decades.

Dr. Akunyili who last year was named the Chief Medical Officer of the Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJ Barnabas Health Facility in the USA, will assume her role as an alumni board member of the institution and will serve for four years.

