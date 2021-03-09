Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria on the introduction of “Naira4Dollar” scheme for Diaspora Remittances.

Dabiri-Erewa said the scheme was a welcome idea as the policy will encourage Diasporans to send money through official channels.

The CBN Naira4Dollar scheme is an incentive for senders and recipients of International Money Transfer whereby recipients of Diaspora Remittances through CBN licensed International Money Transfer Operators shall be paid N5 per every dollar received as remittance inflow.

The NIDCOM boss said the policy, if well implemented, will positively impact the economy of the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said NIDCOM was finalising a Nigerian diaspora investment fund through which Nigerians in diaspora can structure and channel their investments, adding that the response of Nigerians abroad to the Nigerian Diaspora investment summit has been very encouraging and impactful.