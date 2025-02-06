NiDCOM boss celebrates Akinwunmi Adesina as he marks yet another birthday

Hon. Abike Dabiru-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated Adeshina Akinwunmi as he marks another birthday.

In a congratulatory message by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Dabiri-Erewa described Adesina as an astute visionary, role model, an erudite economist and a great leader.

She prayed that God should guide and direct his path aright as he continues to pilot the affairs of Africans globally.

Akinwumi Adesina is a Nigerian economist, who is currently serving as the President of the African Development Bank. He previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Until his appointment as Minister in 2010, he was Vice President of Policy and Partnerships for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). He was elected as the President of the African Development Bank in 2015, making him the 6th President of (AFDB) and was re-elected for a second term in 2020.

He is the first Nigerian to hold the post.

Post Views: 4