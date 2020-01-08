Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission’s on Wednesday, applauded young Nigerian inventors for creating ’24/7 Medic’ app.

Dabiri-Erewa praised the young investors in a statement by the commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the App is an online, subscription-based medical care consultation and advisory service which provides patients in cities and rural areas the ability to call or chat with a doctor, request on-site laboratory services at the comfort of their home, and get drugs delivered to their doorsteps.

The young inventors were among the 14 recipients, recognised by President Abdel-Fatteh El-Sisi of Egypt during the 2019 World Youth Forum held in Egypt for inventing a medical mobile app, called ’24/7 Medic’ for Nigerians, especially those living in rural areas.

Dabiri-Erewa also described Stephen Osawaru and Anthony Osawere as great patriots and good ambassadors of the country.

She said that their contributions in improving the healthcare system, through the development of the medical mobile app “24/7 Medic”, showed the patriotic and humanitarian side of the Nigerian inventors.

She affirmed that their invention would no doubt elicit an efficient and prompt response from health professionals and curb death rate to the barest minimum.

The NIDCOM chief also said that the award was a testimony that Nigerians were good, committed, industrious, and creative in whatever capacity they found themselves.

“Your fabulous feat points to the fact that Nigerians are ‘generally caring, hardworking, innovative and intelligent’ set of individuals.

“You have done the country proud, and we are extremely proud of you.

“We pray for more accolades as you relentlessly move to change the face of the Nigerian healthcare system to enviable heights.

“Once more, congratulations and well done!” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa then appealed to investors and other stakeholders to encourage the young men by partnering with them to commercialise the App.