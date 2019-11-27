Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Wednesday assured 485 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from South Africa of its commitment to fast track their reintegration in Nigeria.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known at the signing of an MOU with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN.

In a statement by Gabriel Odu, the NIDCOM Media and Public Relations Officer, she said the returnees should be confident that President Muhammadu Buhari would not abandon them.

Dr Dikko Umaru, Director General SMEDAN, commended Dabiri-Erewa for her passionate handling of issues affecting Nigerians in Diaspora.

He said that more MOU would soon be signed in order to factor in the returnees from South Africa through skills acquisition programmes.