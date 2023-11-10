NIDCOM applauds Zumunta for giving palliatives to six states

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has applauded the Zumunta Association USA Inc. for giving out palliatives to six Northern states to cater to their needs.

The Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM gave the applause through the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi.

She spoke at the Third Phase of the Zumunta Association USA Inc., Palliative Awards Presentation in Abuja.

The beneficiary States are Nasarawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Yobe and Kaduna with each collecting N700,000 each, except Kaduna that got N500,000.

Dabiri-Erewa said the beneficiaries of the donation should count themselves fortunate, while urging them to appreciate the sacrifices of well-meaning Nigerians in the Diaspora to bring relief to crucial areas of concern to the Arewa community and, by extension, Nigeria.

The NIDCOM boss implored the recipients to use the funds judiciously and for its intended purposes.

She recalled the budding but strong partnership with the socio-cultural group since 2022, in alignment with the Federal Government’s agenda towards strategic Diaspora engagement through the Commission.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the group and urged other groups to do the same to their respective communities and states.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State who was a one-time President of Zumunta Association USA Inc., stated that positive growth and development in Nigeria can stem from putting aside religious, ethnic, political and social differences to achieve a common goal for the country.

Speaking through the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian Affairs and NGOs, Dr. Margaret Elayo, Sule said no country can achieve anything in fear and hatred, but in peace and harmony.

ALSO READ:

Imo 2023: Centre advocates priority voting for PWDs

EKEDC marks 10th anniversary, hails staff for good performance

Kogi LG Chairman collapses, dies hours to governorship poll

Earlier, Senator Victor Umeh, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, NGOs and Civil Societies, in his address, as presented by his Deputy Chairman, Senator Anthony Yaro Sijako, assured the Diaspora Community that the Federal Government is more committed to ensuring that every Nigerian in the Diaspora is treated with respect and dignity by their host countries.

According to Umeh, the Senate has established a liaison office where issues related to Diaspora matters and the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission will be handled to provide better relationship between the government and Nigerians abroad.

Ambassador Rabiu Dagari, the Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa, extolled the group for its brotherliness despite the current political and economic unrest to give back to the country.

Dagari pointed out that the Zumunta Association USA has been known to set the pace in promoting unity, diversity and progress among socio-cultural groups in the Diaspora.

In the same vein, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariga Mahmoud, represented by Director Youth, Princess Asabe Umar, recognised the need to join hands with the Diaspora to build Nigeria back to greatness and congratulated the Association for putting the event together for the third time.

Welcoming guests, Bitrus Sunday, President of the Association, through his Vice, Rhoda Embu, stated that the organisation has made key strides in helping the less privileged communities, while maintaining a non-partisan, non-religious but a pro-Arewa mode of

operation.

Sunday highlighted that the group has adopted a more structured approach to the awards, teaming with government initiatives targeting more people.

He thanked both public and private stakeholders, especially NiDCOM, for their unrelenting support in reconnecting with the homeland.

The Zumunta Association USA Inc Palliative Awards is an annual project that started in 2021.

The NGO, since its inception in 1991 in New York, USA, has touched the lives of more than 5,000 students through scholarship programmes and other projects.

END.