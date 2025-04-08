NIDCOM applauds Dr Krystal Chanchangi Foundation for promoting inclusivity through parasoccer

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended the Dr Krystal Chanchangi Foundation for its unwavering commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and fostering inclusivity through sports.

This commendation was delivered by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, who represented Hon. Dabiri-Erewa at a Special Para Soccer event hosted by the foundation at the Basketball Court, Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

In her goodwill message, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa praised the foundation’s consistent support for vulnerable communities, especially through impactful initiatives that celebrate resilience, courage, and talent.

“This event is a shining example of what can be achieved when compassion meets commitment. Sports is a unifying force, and today’s para soccer match has demonstrated the true spirit of strength and determination,” she stated.

Odu, speaking on behalf of the NIDCOM boss, also encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to actively engage in community-building efforts back home.

Also Read:

“Our brothers and sisters abroad have an important role to play in shaping the Nigeria we all envision, Supporting inclusive and grassroots-driven initiatives like this is a powerful way to contribute to national development,” he said.

Dr Krystal Chanchangi, founder of the Dr Krystal Chanchangi Foundation and a proud Nigerian-American from Taraba State, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all partners and participants. In her remarks, she urged fellow Nigerian Diasporas not to wait solely on the government to effect change.

“We all have a part to play in our own little ways. It’s time for those of us abroad to come back, give back, and uplift our people. Change doesn’t start with policies—it starts with people,” Dr. Chanchangi affirmed.

The para soccer match drew an energetic crowd and was celebrated with music, dance, and special award presentations recognizing exceptional athletes in the disability community.

This event marks another milestone in the foundation’s ongoing mission to build an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of physical ability, has the opportunity to thrive.

