The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has once again appealed to the authorities of the Niger Delta Development Commission to as a matter of urgency intervene by promptly paying the allowances, tuition and other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme to guarantee their stay and continued their education in the United Kingdom.

A statement issued in Abuja by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NIDCOM, made reference to a letter written to the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, dated June 18, 2020, with reference number: NIDC/001/20/1, drawing attention to the plight of the students.

The letter urged the NDDC, which is directly responsible for the students’ scholarships, to pay.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Commission counts on the Minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected Students will be made.

At the moment, there have been persistent calls by the students for urgent intervention.

While deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars

The NIDCOM chairman once again appealed to the Niger Delta Ministry and the NDDC to intervene urgently and promptly too.