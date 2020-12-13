Ligue 1 strugglers Nice are reportedly interested in a deal for Chelsea outcast Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori has shown plenty of promise in the early stages of his Blues career, but the 22-year-old has been frozen out under Frank Lampard this season and is being linked with a move elsewhere.

The centre-back has only played 45 minutes in the Premier League this season, with Frank Lampard preferring the likes of Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger for his top-flight squad.

According to The Sun, Nice are in the market for a new defender after the veteran Dante suffered an ACL injury, which is likely to rule the Brazilian out for the rest of the season.

The report claimed that French outfit are hoping to take Tomori on a short-team loan deal until the end of the campaign, but Nice will have to fend off interest from Newcastle United to secure the defender’s signature.

Post-Brexit, British players must qualify for work permits before they are able to move to foreign clubs, but any potential transfer abroad for Tomori should not be hampered by the new regulations due to his Premier League experience.