NHRC panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday awarded N147 million In compensation to 27 victims of police brutality.

The panel is investigating violations of human rights by defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other police units.

In his opening speech, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Anthony Ojukwu (SAN), said the #EndSARS event was historic.

Ojukwu said: “By compensating the victims, NHRC is out to change the narrative of impunity.

“The commission is ready to provide remedy where Nigerians’ rights are violated.

“Where there is violation, there must be remedy.

“The commission has began a journey to restore human dignity.”

Ojukwu, however, submitted that promotion and protection of rights of Nigerians required the cooperation of all.

This, he added, included the executive, legislative, judiciary arms of government, civil society organisations and business community.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, commended the NHRC for its efforts at ensuring that the rights of Nigerians are protected.

Galadima said: “This is not the comprehensive report.

“We are putting together the final report.

“For this bold step, we say a big congratulations to the commission.

“The monetary compensation is the part of the recommendation.

“We recommended many more compensations.”

The Secretary of the panel, Hillary Ogbonna, said the panel received 297 petitions.

Ogbonna said: “The compensation awarded varies from N500,000 to N15 million.

“We awarded the victims of the APO 6 N500,000 each.

“The compensation for the APO 6 was the in the court judgment.

“We also set up a trust fund of N5 million for a little girl, who was struck by police stray bullets.

“Seven victims of extrajudicial killing were compensated and five victims of enforced disappearance, torture inhuman and degrading treatment.”

Others are five illegal arrests and prolonged detention and three victims of confiscation of property and 20 others who were threatened.