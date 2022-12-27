NHRC condemns killing of Lagos female lawyer by police officer

Tony Ojukwu (SAN), Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, has condemned the killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a policeman in Ajah, Lagos State.

The NHRC Chairman made the condemnation in a statement while reacting to the unfortunate death of Raheem.

He described the incident as “regrettable”, adding that the officer had fallen short of standard operating procedure and professional ethics of the Nigerian Police Force.

Ojukwu said: “The hierarchy of the Nigerian Police as a matter of necessity should always ensure that officers who bear arms must, by all means be mentally balanced.

“Also, must respect the rules of engagement of the police force.

“Enough is enough of these avoidable deaths.”

Ojukwu said the commission went around the country to train police officers on human rights’ best practices and how to mainstream human rights in law enforcement operations.

“Yet, we are still recording sad incidents of extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the police officers,” he said.

Ojukwu commended the police high command for immediately taking necessary action to arrest and put the erring officer in custody.

He said that the commission would continue to monitor the process of investigation and prosecution of the officer to ensure that justice was adequately served.

The Executive Secretary also used the opportunity to commiserate with the family of Raheem as well as the Nigerian Bar Association.

Ojukwu said Raheem’s death came as a shock to the commission.

He added: “There must be a permanent solution to check these forms of avoidable killings by the police.

“It is unfortunate to know that the commission has recorded several incidents of extra-judicial killings by the police.

“The commission will do all that is within its powers to ensure that these cases are not swept under the carpet.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Raheem was shot by a police officer on Christmas Day in the Ajah area of Lagos.

NAN also reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had since ordered a probe of the shooting incident.





