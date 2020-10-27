The National Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday, condemned the alleged killing of police officers across the country.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, stated this in Abuja while reacting to the alleged attacks on police personnel and wanton destruction of property at some police stations in some states of the federation.

“Such heinous crime has no place in modern history and therefore should be eschewed to allow peace and orderliness.

” Two wrongs cannot make a right, any aggrieved person who has an opportunity to take their complaints and petitions to the Independent Investigative panel.

“This panel was set up by the commission to hear complaints of allegations of human rights violations by SARS should do so without further delay.

” The Commission is currently receiving such petitions for onward investigations and subsequent recommendations to the appropriate government agencies for compensations or prosecution of offenders in accordance with the law” he said.

Ojukwu stated that the establishment of the panels by the state governments across the 36 states was a welcomed development to complement the efforts of the federal government.

He emphasised that attacks on police personel, arson and destruction of police facilities or those of other agencies are clearly out of place and should be condemned totally by all well- meaning Nigerians.

He appealed to those responsible for these gruesome acts to desist from further attacks on lives and properties of police personnel.

” The police should not be deterred from carrying out their duties diligently and professionally, despite the recent provocations by some misguided members of the society who may have hijacked the ongoing protests by the End SARS group.

” The Nigerian youths under the umbrella of #EndSARS should retreat and give the government a reasonable time frame within which to continue in the implementation of their demands which has got the attention of the federal government,” he said.

He therefore pleaded with the youths to sheath their sword and embrace peace to allow human rights to thrive” he said.

According to Ojukwu, the human rights commission is mindful of the fact that people have a right to air their grievance or displeasure.

“Such acts must be carried out within the ambit of the law to avoid colossal damage” he said.