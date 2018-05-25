NHP: FG awaits sub-committee report on modalities to allocate houses

The Federal Government says it is awaiting the report of the subcommittee on modalities to allocate the housing units under National Housing Programme.

Olasunkanmi Dunmoye, a Town Planner and the South West Zonal Director, NHP disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.

Dunmoye said that the Federal Government would allocate the houses based on the recommendations of the sub-committee.

The official said the sub-committee was recently inaugurated by the Federal Government to recommend the modalities for the allocation of the housing units, the beneficiaries and prices, among others.

He said that comprehensive terms of reference were given to the sub-committee, adding that it would soon submit its reports and recommendations.

He said: “In the next few weeks, the committee will submit its report so that the Federal Government will take a decision on the modalities of allocation.

“Though, the programme is aimed to cater for all Nigerians but contributors of the National Housing Fund scheme of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria may be given consideration.

“One thing is for the sub-committee to submit their recommendations, another thing is for government to accept them, but they can be amended.’’

The expert said that normally the cost of materials and infrastructure including road, electricity and water tend to make cost of any building high but the aim of the NHP was to shelter Nigerians.

He said: “It is not as if government wants to make profit out of the programme, but I know that it is trying to make it cheap for Nigerians to afford at discounted prices.”

Dunmoye recalled that since the Shehu Shagari regime, the NHP was the only direct attempt by the Federal Government to construct houses for Nigerians though there have been other interventions by the Public Private Partnership.

He said: “We need to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for renewing the idea for direct construction of houses to reduce housing deficit in the country.

“Once the infrastructure contracts and development are completed in all the states, we will go into the second phase of constructions of houses.

“That the Federal Government decided to renew the housing idea, it is equally bent on sustaining it for continuity.’’

The NHP is also initiated to address and improve the socio-economic conditions through employment generation, poverty alleviation and empowerment of people within the locality.