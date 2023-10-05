Nhoads Catering shines at K1’s installation as Olori Omooba

Nhoads Catering owned by Kifayah Animasaun Olushola, shone like a million stars at the installation of the Fuji legend, King Wasiu Ayinde (K1) as the Olori Omooba Akile Ijebu Land.



The grandeur of the occasion was matched only by Nhoads Catering’s culinary masterpiece as the Fuji maestro ascended to the glorious title of Olori Omooba, his esteemed guests were treated to a feast fit for royalty. From delectable delicacies to tantalizing flavors, Nhoads Catering outshone itself, leaving everyone astounded and satiated.



Kifayah, CEO Nhoads Catering, who has a passion for cooking, started her journey into culinary business at a young age. She grew up helping her family prepare meals, do market runs, meat sharing for friends and family, and other events.



In 2020, she officially launched her catering business, Hoads, which she rebranded as Nhoads in 2021.



Nhoads Catering offers a wide variety of dishes, from traditional Nigerian cuisine to international favorites. Kifayah is also happy to create custom menus to meet the specific needs of her clients.



When asked about her driving force to pursue excellence, Kifayah said, “I love cooking for people and seeing them enjoy my food.



“I’m always excited seeing Nhoads Catering provide my community with delicious and affordable meals,” she added.



Nhoads Catering Services is one of the leading premium event and party caterers in the Nigerian event industry.

Also Read:





The company prides itself on providing premium services to all clients at relatively affordable charges. The brand’s mission is to improve client satisfaction through its guests’ happy moments.



Nhoads is fully available in Lagos and Abuja while also being ready for outstation service across Nigeria and overseas.



Nhoads Catering is currently accepting orders for events of all sizes.



For more information, please call *08067632313 or email NHoadsfoodhub@gmail.com*