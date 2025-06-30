NHIA sanctions 49 healthcare Facilities, 47 HMOs over alleged irregularities

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said it has sanctioned 49 healthcare facilities and 47 Health Maintenance Organisations in 2024 over violations of its operational guidelines.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by the authority’s acting Director of Media and Public Relations, Emmanuel Ononokpono.

Ononokpono said sanctions imposed on the healthcare facilities followed investigations into complaints received from patients enrolled into the state and national health insurance schemes.

According to the statement, the key issues recorded in the complaints against HCFs were unavailability of medicines, denial of services, out-of-pocket payment for covered services and non-provision of payment narrations.

For the HMOs, it said the issues were related to delays or denials of referral authorisation codes, delays in settlement of agreed reconciled payments, refusal to monitor quality assurance in facilities, etc.

The statement read, “These are some of the highlights of the 2024 Annual Complaints Report produced by the Enforcement Department of the NHIA under Acting Director, Enforcement, Dr Abdulhamid Habib Abdullahi.

“The Report was issued in compliance with the NHIA Act 17 of 2022, which requires NHIA to establish mechanisms for receiving and resolving complaints by members of the Schemes and Health Care Facilities.

“In all, a total of 3507 complaints were handled during the period, out of which 2929 complaints (84 per cent), majority of which were against HCFs, were resolved.

“A breakdown of the distribution of complaints reveals that 2273 were reports against HCFs, 1232 were against HMOs. Only two reports were recorded against enrollees by providers.”

It added that 35 HMOs received formal warnings, while 12 were directed to refund N748,200 to 15 enrollees.

“Based on the outcome of investigations, various sanctions were imposed on erring healthcare providers where indicated. Eighty-Four (84) formal warnings were issued to HCFs, while 54 enrollees received refunds of N4,375,500 from 39 HCFs.

“Four HCFs were suspended and six others were delisted. Also, 35 HMOs got warning letters and directives to institute corrective actions while 12 HMOs were directed to refund a total of N748,200 to 15 enrollees,” the statement added.

According to the report, in 2024, all complaints were fully investigated and responded to within the standard response time of 10 to 25 days.

It said the average complaint resolution time for complaints that required investigation was 15 days. The complaints resolution rate (within timeline) was 84 percent.

“Where issues could not be resolved within the timelines, an explanation was provided to complainants while the resolution process continued.

“The complaints received in 2024 were submitted through the following routes: in-person, written letters, email, telephone, the NHIA call centre and other channels.

“The NHIA Complaint and Grievance Management Protocol establishes clear policies and procedures for complaint management and provides that complaints must be responded to in a timely manner. It also provides escalation procedures for complex or serious complaints,” it added.

Speaking on the development, NHIA DG, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, described the NHIA’s complaints management process as organic to the agency’s efforts to enhance accountability, rebuild trust and improve quality of care.

This will ultimately drive higher enrolment by encouraging providers to offer current enrollees an enhanced quality of service.

Ohiri said, “Enrollees deserve the best care and we will continue to do our best to ensure they get it. The sanctions are meant to send a clear message that the NHIA will not tolerate substandard service for enrollees.

“We commend providers who are delivering high-quality services to our enrollees. They are worthy partners in our collective journey towards UHC.

“With the recent actuarially derived increases of capitation and fee-for-service payments to providers, the first in 12 years, we expect more to be done for patients, not less.

“We must continue to work together to reduce delays in receiving care.”

The authority stated that it has also put additional policies in place beyond the sanctions and issued a circular mandating a limit of one hour for the issuance of referral codes for treatment.

“If HCFs do not get a response from HMOs within 1 hour for enrolled patients, they should commence treatment based on the protocol established to deal with such situations.

“The report demonstrates the commitment of the Authority to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in the provision of healthcare services to beneficiaries as well as provide a level playing ground for all stakeholders in the industry.

“This is in furtherance of the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make Universal Health Coverage a reality for all Nigerians,” the statement concluded.

