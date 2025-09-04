NHIA reacts to Tinubu’s directive on mandatory health insurance

The Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for mandating the implementation of compulsory health insurance across all Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, gave the commendation in a statement he shared on Thursday.

He described the directive as the fruits of legislative labour and an idea becoming a reality for millions of Nigerians.

Tinubu had directed the compulsory implementation of health insurance across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, in line with the National Health Insurance Authority Act, 2022.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, to issue a service-wide circular to that effect

The directive covers five key areas, including the compulsory enrolment of all MDA employees under the NHIA health insurance plan. Agencies may also adopt supplementary private insurance where necessary.

It followed the announcement made by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, who stated that the government plans to enrol at least 44 million Nigerians into the national health insurance scheme by 2030 as a measure to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure on health.

In his reaction, Oloriegbe, who was a member of the ninth Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health (2019-2023), said Tinubu’s directive is a landmark moment in Nigeria’s health reform journey and a fulfilment of the vision behind the NHIA Act 2022.

Taking to his X handle, Oloriegbe stated, “As the sponsor and champion of the NHIA Act during my time in the @NGRSenate, I am deeply gratified to see this reform come alive under the Renewed Hope Administration.

“The Act was one of four bills that became law out of 15 legislative proposals I sponsored, and it introduced critical reforms — making health insurance mandatory, establishing the Vulnerable Group Fund, and embedding accountability mechanisms to ensure compliance.

“President Tinubu’s directive requires all MDAs to enrol their employees in the NHIA plan, mandates the use of valid NHIA-issued Health Insurance Certificates for procurement and licensing processes, and compels the development of verification systems to ensure accountability.

“In his wisdom, the President has also called for constructive engagement with the private sector to ensure that businesses are not unduly constrained — a balanced and thoughtful approach.

“This directive is not merely about compliance; it is about expanding health coverage, safeguarding workers, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure, and promoting accountability in both public and private sector engagements.”

He noted that the directive embodies the reform vision championed by the ninth Senate in passing the Act.

“For me, this is both a personal win and a historic legacy which I’ll forever cherish.

“As the legislator who fought for and sponsored the NHIA Act, and now as Chairman of its Governing Council, I see this directive as the fruits of legislative labour — an idea becoming a reality for millions of Nigerians.

“I sincerely thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for bringing this vision to life and for reaffirming his administration’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage for all Nigerians,” he concluded.

In the same vein, the director-general of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Kelechi Ohiri, commended President Tinubu for his directive on the implementation of mandatory health insurance in the country.

According to Ohiri, the move demonstrated the president’s commitment to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

He said the service-wide circular would empower ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) with enforcement roles to ensure nationwide compliance.

“Leadership at the highest levels of government is essential for the success of this mandate.

“The SGF’s circular will ensure that MDAs take responsibility for enforcing health insurance coverage and drive the implementation of the NHIA Act, 2022,” he said.

He said the authority was also working to make coverage more transparent and accessible through a digital platform for verifying health insurance certificates.

According to him, this will help curb fraud, strengthen accountability, and build citizens’ confidence in the scheme.

He said the directive signaled a whole-of-government approach to health financing and marked a turning point in the effort to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for Nigerians

