NGX Chairman to chair SUPERNEWS confab on AI

The Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, is the Chairman of the SUPERNEWS Nigeria Annual Conference scheduled to hold on June 19, 2025 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos at 10am.

The conference is with the theme: “Power Of AI: Enhancing Efficiency And Customer Satisfaction For Better Financial Services Experience.”

It will have the Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu, as its Keynote Speaker.

The Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, and Director-General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, will be Special Guests of Honour at the event.

Alhaji Kwairanga is an experienced investment professional with almost two decades of experience at the highest level of the Capital Market, Banking, and Real Sector.

He possesses first and post graduate degrees in Business Administration, and Corporate Governance and Finance respectively.

He has also attended courses and training programmes in fields relating to finance, investment, and money market in reputable institutions, including Harvard Business School, New York Institute of Finance and Wharton Business School.

Kwairanga has professional certifications from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

He is a member of the Abuja Commodities and Securities Exchange.

He has been the Managing Director of a top notch stock broking firm for over a decade and Director in several blue chip organisations.

He is currently the Chairman of Ashaka Cement PLC, a prominent cement manufacturer in the North East of Nigeria and a quoted company on The Nigerian Exchange.

Kwairanga as the Chairman of Ashaka Cement PLC greatly improved the performance of the company and ensured that Gombe State Government and other local governments in Nigeria generated significant revenue from Ashaka Cement PLC through prompt payment of taxes and other statutory obligations.

The company has also been diligent in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and maintaining excellent relations with its various stakeholders.

He is also the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Finmal Finance Services Limited; Director, Jaiz Bank PLC; Director, Central Securities Clearing System PLC; Chairman, Penman PFA Limited; and President, Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

He is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on Industrial Relation, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, and a Fellow of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

According to the convener and Publisher of SUPERNEWS Nigeria, Ngozi Onyeakusi, the choice of Dr. Kwairanga as the Chairman of the conference is as result of his vast knowledge and wealth of experience in the financial services sector.

The conference will equally feature a panel session, which will include renowned experts like the Founder/CEO, ZER Consulting Africa, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer; former Managing Director, Hilal Takaful Insurance Limited, Thaibat Adeniran; National President, Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Dr. Uju Ogubunka; and Head, Financial Institutions Ratings, Augusto and Co, Ayokunle Olubunmi.

The epoch-making event will be bringing together other regulators, key stakeholders in the financial services, ICT sector, informal sector, and small business owners.

Commenting on the theme of the conference, Onyeakusi said Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption has the capacity to transform the Nigerian financial services sector.

AI technology, according to experts, has gained so much popularity in businesses that analysts put global business value earned through artificial intelligence at $3.9 trillion in 2022, from $1.2 trillion in 2018.

The technology is believed to be capable of facilitating financial inclusion, thus bridging the gap between the masses and financial services, helping to bring these services closer to the people seamlessly.

AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to reach more customers, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experience.

The confab, the Publisher added, is a learning opportunity designed to enhance awareness, deepen understanding of participants on the imperative and use of AI in rendering banking, capital market, pension, and insurance services, better, cheaper, faster and conveniently.

