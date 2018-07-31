Chelsea
SportFootball

N’Golo Kante to pen £290,000 weekly deal 

By The Eagle Online
Chelsea have reportedly offered N’Golo Kante a new five-year contract worth close to £290,000 a week.
Kante’s existing deal with Chelsea will run until the summer of 2021, but the defensive midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.
Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have both been credited with an interest in a player who helped France win the 2018 World Cup with a string of impressive performances.
According to The Times, however, Chelsea have offered Kante the chance to become the club’s best-paid player – moving ahead of Eden Hazard – with a five-year contract worth close to £290,000 a week.
The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 after helping the Foxes land the Premier League title, and has made 89 appearances for the Blues over the last two seasons.
