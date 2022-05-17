NGO, The Trumpet hold leaders, media forum

Political leaders and media professionals are gathering in Abuja on May 19, 2022 to brainstorm on national and other issues.

Tagged “Leaders- Media Forum for National Development,” the forum which will be held at National Merit House, is being put together by a non-governmental body, Good Circle International Organization, in partnership with The Trumpet newspaper.

The theme of the forum is Promoting Citizens Unity And Economic Empowerment For Sustainable National Development.

Editor-in-Chief of The Trumpet Omokioja J. J. K. Eto said that “there is no better time to hold this event as there is the need for leaders and the media as well as the general public to interact and bring lasting solutions to the challenges facing our society. “

International President of GCIO, Engr. Esanerovo Agbodo, in a statement, said: “The forum is meant to beam searchlight on issues bordering on the unity and empowerment of Nigerians toward building a virile nation. The Forum is deliberately formulated to bring leaders from different political parties under one roof as a way of promoting unity among Nigerians irrespective of political parties affiliations. All Nigerian citizens are one in their search for good governance and economic empowerment. So, what we need in Nigeria is good governance and Nigerians under any political party that have what it takes to govern the country effectively should present themselves and state clearly their visions so that Nigerians can make informed decisions in the 2023 elections.”

Leaders who are expected at the forum as speakers include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senator Rochas Okorocha as well as Governor Yayaya Bello and Nyesom Wike of Kogi and Rivers states respectively.

The 2019 Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ,Major-General John Gbor (Rtd) will be the chairman of the forum to oversee deliberations.

The forum will also examine the use of philanthropy as a way of complimenting government efforts in the development of citizens in order to reduce poverty and crime rate in Nigeria.

For more details, the organizers urged the public to contact Esanerovo Agbodo via [email protected] and 07036893533.